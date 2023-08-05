NHAI sets up new design wing to keep tabs on fitness of bridges

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure the successful execution of road infrastructure projects and keep a tab on the fitness of critical bridges and tunnels, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a design division.

The unit will formulate policy and guidelines for planning, soil investigation, design, construction and maintenance of bridges, tunnels and other structures that are being maintained by the agency.

One of the principal objectives of the decision to create a dedicated division is to carry out a study and analyse failed projects – bridge, tunnel or reinforced earth wall and prevent future occurrences.

According to the NHAI officials, the approval to set up the division at NHAI’s headquarters was granted in a meeting of the executive committee held in July. The unit has been mandated to review the design of all bridges, tunnels or structures of certain specifications.

One of the functions is to review standalone bridges and specialised structures at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, which have already started after June 30. The officials said that it will also empanel design consultants, proof consultants, soil or material testing labs, and bridge, tunnels, reinforced earth walls or geotech experts.

“To undertake the review of construction methodologies, temporary structures, lifting and launching methods, pre-stressing method, etc. of selected bridges and structures with a span of more than 200 metres and special structures on a random basis...To nominate the team of experts from the empanelled list in case of failures of bridges, structures, tunnels and RE walls for detailed analysis and issue guidelines to prevent such failures in future,” read the circular issued by the NHAI.

The newly created entity will also develop an IT-based monitoring system for bridge inventory, inspection records, and identification of distressed bridges and propose an annual plan for the repair or reconstruction of distressed bridges. The unit has been allowed to engage advisors, consultants, or Geotech experts as and when required. Design division may also seek help from design experts, research scholars, and postgraduate students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes Of Technology (NITs), stated the note.

