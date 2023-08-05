Home Nation

One year ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Gujarat general secretary resigns from role

Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during the elections. Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons.

Published: 05th August 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela.(Photo | Facebook -Pradipsinh Vaghela)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday stepped down from the post of State general secretary.

He has been a long-standing supporter and member of the party's state unit.

Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during elections. A total of 150 workers were chosen from Gujarat for the campaign.

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons.

Another leader Bhargava Bhatt had also resigned earlier. No details of his stepping have been revealed.

There are few organisational changes on the way, the sources stated.

Meanwhile, preparations for 2024 elections are already underway in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradipsinh Vaghela Gujarat BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp