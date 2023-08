One year ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Gujarat general secretary resigns from role

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday stepped down from the post of State general secretary.

He has been a long-standing supporter and member of the party's state unit.

Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during elections. A total of 150 workers were chosen from Gujarat for the campaign.

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons.

Another leader Bhargava Bhatt had also resigned earlier. No details of his stepping have been revealed.

There are few organisational changes on the way, the sources stated.

Meanwhile, preparations for 2024 elections are already underway in the state.

