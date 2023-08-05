Home Nation

'Precautionary' says IndiGo as Ranchi-bound flight returns to Delhi after mid-air snag

The airline in a statement said that it returned "as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution". 

Published: 05th August 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: The Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Patna airport after one of its engines malfunctioned, in Patna, Friday, Aug 4, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours after an IndiGo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi within an hour after take-off on Saturday, the airline in a statement said that it returned "as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution". 

"IndiGo flight 6E 2172 operating from Delhi to Ranchi returned to Delhi as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution," the airline said in its statement. 

"Aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added. 

The IndiGo flight took off from the national capital at around 7:40 am and returned at 8:20 am. 

IndiGo crew informed the passengers that another aircraft is being arranged for the said operation but it will take some time. 

A passenger, onboard the flight said that the pilot of Indigo flight number 6E-2172 announced mid-air about the technical glitch in the aircraft, and said that the flight is returning to the IGI airport. 

"The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight,” the passenger told ANI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo flight mid-air snag
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp