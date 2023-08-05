'Precautionary' says IndiGo as Ranchi-bound flight returns to Delhi after mid-air snag

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours after an IndiGo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi within an hour after take-off on Saturday, the airline in a statement said that it returned "as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution".

"IndiGo flight 6E 2172 operating from Delhi to Ranchi returned to Delhi as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution," the airline said in its statement.

"Aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added.

The IndiGo flight took off from the national capital at around 7:40 am and returned at 8:20 am.

IndiGo crew informed the passengers that another aircraft is being arranged for the said operation but it will take some time.

A passenger, onboard the flight said that the pilot of Indigo flight number 6E-2172 announced mid-air about the technical glitch in the aircraft, and said that the flight is returning to the IGI airport.

"The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight,” the passenger told ANI.

