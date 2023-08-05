Home Nation

Rahul's LS membership should be restored immediately: Congress after SC relief 

Rahul Gandhi should get justice and the Supreme Court has granted relief. His rights should be restored and our demand is that his rights should be protected," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. 

Published: 05th August 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said he has sent all documents pertaining to the revocation of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha to the Speaker and his membership should be restored immediately.

He said Speaker Om Birla should restore his membership at the same pace as he was disqualified after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case pertaining to Modi's surname remarks.

Chowdhury said he had called the Speaker last night as well as this morning and later sent the documents to the Speaker's office since the Secretary General's office was closed due to a holiday.

"Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Lok Sabha membership should be reinstated with the same pace and swiftness as he was disqualified," the Congress leader in Lok Sabha said, adding he hoped this would be done before Lok Sabha sits on Monday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 26 hours after Gandhi was 'convicted' by the sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued.

"26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn't his position as MP been restored yet," he questioned on Twitter.

"Is the Prime Minister afraid of his participation in the No Confidence Motion," he also asked.

"The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, which means he should be allowed to attend Parliament," Ramesh said.

Chowdhury said the speaker told him to meet the secretary general and hand over the documents.

He lamented that the secretary general told him that since his office was closed due to a holiday, the documents should be sent by post.

"We have handed over the documents, which have been received by the Lok Sabha secretariat but they have not issued any receipt.

Chowdhury said at 2.05 PM on Friday, he had told the house for revocation of Gandhi's disqualification and then went to the Speaker's residence and apprised him of the relief granted by the court to Gandhi.

"I even spoke to the Speaker at night," he said.

Asked if he feared deliberate delay on the part of authorities, he said, "My intention is not to put anyone in the dock and the Speaker is respected by all."

"We are only seeking our rights, as it was taken away on the court's orders and now he has received relief on court orders, we only want our right to be restored. They can take any legal advice and this should be done today or tomorrow," he said.

"We have got impatient that Rahul Gandhi should get justice and the Supreme Court has granted relief. His rights should be restored and our demand is that his rights should be protected," he said.

READ MORE: 'Court procedures are used for political agendas': Sibal slams conviction after SC relief to Rahul

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Defamation case Modi surname remark Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp