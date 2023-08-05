Home Nation

Tharoor 'horrified' by BJP leader Araga Jnanendra's remarks on Kharge's complexion

The Kalaburagi police have booked Araga Jnanendra for his remarks against Kharge.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

Former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

By Online Desk

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he was "horrified" to see the remarks of former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tharoor said that this kind of language is despicable and has "no place in our politics."

"If you have a problem with someone in our party criticize what they have said, criticize what they have done, criticize what they stand for," Tharoor said, and added, but "to criticize the colour of their skin, to criticize their origins, is shameful and it shows the low levels to which politics has succumbed in the hands of our opposition party in Karnataka...," Tharoor said in a video released on social media.

According to reports, on August 2, Jnanendra had referred to Kharge as a “burnt man” (due to the hot weather in his native Jewargi region in the state’s Kalaburagi district). Jnanendra later expressed regret for any hurt he had caused, saying that he did not intend to target Kharge specifically.

Based on a complaint lodged by Harshendra Kumar, a Dalit community leader, the Kalaburagi police have booked Araga Jnanendra for his remarks against Kharge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra Kharge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp