Home Nation

'Those who fight will win': Tejashwi Yadav on SC's stay on Rahul's conviction

Hailing the SC's stay on the conviction of Rahul, the deputy chief minister said that Friday was a historic day as justice was done with the Congress leader. 

Published: 05th August 2023 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname case', Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that not just Rahul Gandhi but all Opposition leaders are being harassed by the Modi government.

“Those who fight will win and those who are scared will be defeated,” he told the media soon after landing at Patna airport from New Delhi along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Lalu and Tejashwi went to New Delhi to depose before a special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam case.

The court will hear the case again on August 22. Lalu and his family members have been charge-sheeted in the case.

Hailing the SC's stay on the conviction of Rahul, the deputy chief minister said that Friday was a historic day as justice was done with the Congress leader. Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad welcomed the decision of the apex court. “We are unitedly fighting against Fascist forces,” Tejashwi tweeted after the order of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Rahul called on Lalu and Tejashwi at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti in New Delhi and held a discussion with the two leaders on strengthening the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Rahul got a reprieve from Supreme Court on Friday after the latter stayed his conviction in the 2019 case.

A three-bench judge observed that the utterances of Rahul Gandhi were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches. The apex court said that the ramifications of the trial court were wide. It observed that the trial court didn't mention the reason for imposing a maximum penalty on the accused.

“No reason has been given by the trial court judge for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to stay pending final adjudication,” it said. Rahul's membership in Lok Sabha was suspended by Speaker Om Birla following the order of the trial court.

“After the SC's stay on conviction, Rahul may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” a senior advocate of Patna High Court Rajiv Ranjan Pandey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Modi surname case Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp