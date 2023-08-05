Three including father-son duo killed after fresh escalation of violence in Manipur

Home Nation

The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district, police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Suspected Kuki militants in Manipur raided a village and gunned down three persons, including a father-son duo.

The attack was carried out in the wee hours of Saturday at Ukha Tampak near Kwakta in Bishnupur district. Some houses were also torched. 

Kwakta is a Muslim-majority area. The site of the attack is close to Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority hill district. 

The deceased were identified as Yumnam Pishak Meitei (67), his son Yumnam Premkumar Meitei (39) and Yumnam Jiten Meitei (46), all belonging to the Meitei community. Jiten Meitei was the neighbour of the slain father and son.

The trio was killed just hours after they had gone to the village from a nearby relief camp. 

“The three of them were lodged at a relief camp in Kwakta. Last (Friday) evening, the old man was not feeling well and he wanted to sleep at home. Since there was no trouble in the area in recent days, the son took the man to his house. The neighbour had accompanied the duo,” a villager told this newspaper.

There are a number of relief camps in the Bishnupur district and they are housing thousands of the displaced Meiteis.

Meanwhile, when reports last came in, a heavy gunfight was going on between suspected Kuki militants and the police. 

The violence in the state, which started on May 3, has claimed the lives of over 150 people so far. More than 60,000 others have been also displaced

