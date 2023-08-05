Tribal body slams SG Tushar Mehta for his remarks on unclaimed bodies in strife-torn Manipur

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Friday slammed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for his alleged statement in the Supreme Court that most of the bodies lying unclaimed in Manipur were that of “infiltrators”.

“Showing no empathy and respect for innocent tribals who were mercilessly lynched in Manipur’s capital Imphal, the SG had told the SC on August 1 that most of the bodies lying unclaimed are of infiltrators,” the ITLF said in a statement.

Such unwarranted comments by him revealed that his office was openly partial in its handling of the ethnic conflict. “The ITLF vehemently condemns the SG for his comments on Kuki-Zo tribals, who are being vilified even after death to suit the narrative of the majority Meitei community,” the tribal organisation added.

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Friday slammed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for his alleged statement in the Supreme Court that most of the bodies lying unclaimed in Manipur were that of “infiltrators”. “Showing no empathy and respect for innocent tribals who were mercilessly lynched in Manipur’s capital Imphal, the SG had told the SC on August 1 that most of the bodies lying unclaimed are of infiltrators,” the ITLF said in a statement. Such unwarranted comments by him revealed that his office was openly partial in its handling of the ethnic conflict. “The ITLF vehemently condemns the SG for his comments on Kuki-Zo tribals, who are being vilified even after death to suit the narrative of the majority Meitei community,” the tribal organisation added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });