Tribal man hurt in firing by BJP MLA’s son in MP’s Singrauli

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 34-year-old tribal man, Surya Prakash Khairwar, sustained injuries in a firing allegedly by the ruling BJP’s third-time MLA Ramlallu Vaishya’s son Vivek Vaishya at Morba in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident happened a month after a viral video of Pravesh Shukla, reportedly a BJP man, peeing on Dashmat Rawat, a tribal, in the adjoining Sidhi district, had triggered national outrage on July 4, resulting in Shukla’s arrest.

As per the FIR filed at the Morba police station, Khairwar was going on a motorbike at around 5.30 pm, when he saw his brothers in altercation with one Dipak Panika. When he tried to intervene, Vivek (who was seated in a car) fired from his pistol.

The bullet allegedly hit Khairwar’s hand. Vivek has been booked under various relevant acts and attempts are being made to arrest him. “It has come to our knowledge that Vivek has been accused in other cases in the past, under which action was already initiated against him,” said additional SP (ASP-Singrauli) Shiv Kumar Verma.

BHOPAL: A 34-year-old tribal man, Surya Prakash Khairwar, sustained injuries in a firing allegedly by the ruling BJP’s third-time MLA Ramlallu Vaishya’s son Vivek Vaishya at Morba in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The incident happened a month after a viral video of Pravesh Shukla, reportedly a BJP man, peeing on Dashmat Rawat, a tribal, in the adjoining Sidhi district, had triggered national outrage on July 4, resulting in Shukla’s arrest. As per the FIR filed at the Morba police station, Khairwar was going on a motorbike at around 5.30 pm, when he saw his brothers in altercation with one Dipak Panika. When he tried to intervene, Vivek (who was seated in a car) fired from his pistol.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bullet allegedly hit Khairwar’s hand. Vivek has been booked under various relevant acts and attempts are being made to arrest him. “It has come to our knowledge that Vivek has been accused in other cases in the past, under which action was already initiated against him,” said additional SP (ASP-Singrauli) Shiv Kumar Verma.