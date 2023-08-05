Will not tolerate those involved in crimes against women: CM Gehlot over Bhilwara case

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has taken incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and has directed the state police to deal strictly with people involved in crimes against women.

He also accused the BJP of trying to defame Rajasthan and turning a blind eye when such incidents happen in states ruled by the party.

His remarks came as the BJP targeted the Gehlot government over the murder of a minor girl who was later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. Locals claimed she was gang-raped too.

The BJP's youth wing BJYM held a protest here on Saturday over the issue.

Gehlot later tweeted, "Police have so far arrested seven accused in the heinous incident of Bhilwara. These accused will be given severe punishment as soon as possible by presenting charge sheet in minimum time in a fast track court".

भीलवाड़ा के कोटडी में बालिका के रेप एवं हत्या की जघन्य घटना में पुलिस ने अभी तक 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कल इस मामले को लेकर CS, DGP एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से विस्तृत चर्चा की। इस मामले को केस ऑफिसर स्कीम के तहत लेकर न्यूनतम समय में चालान पेश कर एवं फास्ट ट्रैक… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 5, 2023

"Some mischievous (manchale) boys spoil the whole atmosphere. Yesterday, we told the Director General of Police, the Chief Secretary and other officers to bring them to justice," the chief minister earlier told reporters.

"The government is taking incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest," he said.

He said people with a criminal mindset who misbehave with women will not be tolerated in the state.

Asked about the opposition BJP's criticism of the law and order issue, Gehlot said the party was deliberately trying to create a perception "that is far from reality".

"Rajasthan is a very peace-loving state. An attempt is being made to defame it by comparing it with Manipur. Some incidents have happened. Such incidents happen in every state, for example, Madhya Pradesh. But they turn a blind eye when it comes to these states," he said.

Gehlot stressed educating society on issues like atrocities on women. "Such a situation should not arise that boys and girls leave the house without asking."

He said that family members should also take care of their children and try to understand what is going on in their hearts and mind.

ALSO READ | Minor Dalit girl gang-raped on Jodhpur campus in front of boyfriend, accused arrested

"Many children commit suicide. Many children kill each other. This can stop only when the parents have a big heart. Suppose someone has a love affair, then parents should explain and give them permission to get married. The children leave the house in anger when they make it a question of their prestige," he said.

Gehlot, in his interaction with the media, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Manipur issue, saying they had made a "huge blunder".

"Manipur is burning. And you compare Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with that state. This is pure politics. We reject it," he said.

On the Supreme Court's stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, Gehlot said the court's remarks are enough to send a message to the people of the country and alleged that the case was a conspiracy to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has taken incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and has directed the state police to deal strictly with people involved in crimes against women. He also accused the BJP of trying to defame Rajasthan and turning a blind eye when such incidents happen in states ruled by the party. His remarks came as the BJP targeted the Gehlot government over the murder of a minor girl who was later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. Locals claimed she was gang-raped too.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP's youth wing BJYM held a protest here on Saturday over the issue. Gehlot later tweeted, "Police have so far arrested seven accused in the heinous incident of Bhilwara. These accused will be given severe punishment as soon as possible by presenting charge sheet in minimum time in a fast track court". भीलवाड़ा के कोटडी में बालिका के रेप एवं हत्या की जघन्य घटना में पुलिस ने अभी तक 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कल इस मामले को लेकर CS, DGP एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से विस्तृत चर्चा की। इस मामले को केस ऑफिसर स्कीम के तहत लेकर न्यूनतम समय में चालान पेश कर एवं फास्ट ट्रैक… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 5, 2023 "Some mischievous (manchale) boys spoil the whole atmosphere. Yesterday, we told the Director General of Police, the Chief Secretary and other officers to bring them to justice," the chief minister earlier told reporters. "The government is taking incidents like those in Bhilwara and Jodhpur very seriously and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest," he said. He said people with a criminal mindset who misbehave with women will not be tolerated in the state. Asked about the opposition BJP's criticism of the law and order issue, Gehlot said the party was deliberately trying to create a perception "that is far from reality". "Rajasthan is a very peace-loving state. An attempt is being made to defame it by comparing it with Manipur. Some incidents have happened. Such incidents happen in every state, for example, Madhya Pradesh. But they turn a blind eye when it comes to these states," he said. Gehlot stressed educating society on issues like atrocities on women. "Such a situation should not arise that boys and girls leave the house without asking." He said that family members should also take care of their children and try to understand what is going on in their hearts and mind. ALSO READ | Minor Dalit girl gang-raped on Jodhpur campus in front of boyfriend, accused arrested "Many children commit suicide. Many children kill each other. This can stop only when the parents have a big heart. Suppose someone has a love affair, then parents should explain and give them permission to get married. The children leave the house in anger when they make it a question of their prestige," he said. Gehlot, in his interaction with the media, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Manipur issue, saying they had made a "huge blunder". "Manipur is burning. And you compare Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with that state. This is pure politics. We reject it," he said. On the Supreme Court's stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, Gehlot said the court's remarks are enough to send a message to the people of the country and alleged that the case was a conspiracy to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.