Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

The attackers targeted shops belonging to members of a particular community at two places in Panipat, the police said.

Published: 06th August 2023 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly man walks in an area deserted after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, India, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A group of motorcycle-borne masked men on Sunday allegedly vandalised some shops and injured a few people at two places in Panipat, the incident coming on the heels of the communal clashes in Nuh.

The police later rounded up 15 people and they are being questioned, an official in Panipat said.

"The attackers were youths aged between 20 and 25 and were riding motorcycles. They wore masks," he said.

A few days ago, some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a chicken shop in Panipat.

ALSO READ | While bulldozers raze shanties in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh, no action against Bajrang Dal men

The shop was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh clashes, the police had said earlier.

Three to four people have suffered minor injuries in Sunday's violence, the official said.

According to the police, the youths attacked in a sudden spurt and fled.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

