Maharashtra: Woman strangles drunk husband to death in Thane district; held

By PTI

THANE: A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by beating him up and strangling him while he was in an inebriated state at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the accused Pranita Pravin More for the killing that took place on August 3 in Baneli village of Titwala town in Thane district, an official said.

The victim Pravin More (49) was found dead in his house on August 3 and his body was sent for post-mortem, senior inspector Jitendra Thakur of the Kalyan taluka police said.

While a case of accidental death was registered at the time, investigations revealed that the man had not died of natural causes, but was strangled, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused and she was arrested, he said.

According to the police, the victim was an alcoholic and often quarreled with the accused, who was his second wife.

On the day of the incident, the man was in an inebriated state when the accused punched him and attacked him with a hard object before strangling him, the official said.

