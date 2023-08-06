Popular Telangana folk singer Gaddar dies at 77 

Home Nation

Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar is a poet revolutionary and Telugu balladeer.

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telangana folk singer Gaddar died here on Sunday due to ill health. He was 77.

Gaddar, whose real name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital here due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted to the hospital on July 20.

He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3 and recovered from it, the hospital said in a statement.

However, he has a history of lung and urinary problems, which along with advanced age aggravated and led to his passing, it said.

