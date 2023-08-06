Home Nation

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil denies having 'secret' meeting with Amit Shah in Pune

"I am always with Sharad Pawar. Such speculations should stop," Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, told reporters.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, a Sharad Pawar loyalist, on Sunday dismissed reports that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune "secretly" and also scotched speculation that he was set to join the Ajit Pawar-led group in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Patil said he was with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening and later met senior colleagues Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Sunil Bhusara at his home.

"They were at my house till 1.30 am. I met Sharad Pawar again this morning. Those who spread these rumours should answer at what time I met Shah in Pune and show proof. I am always with Sharad Pawar. Such speculations should stop," Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, told reporters.

Amit Shah on Sunday launched the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune.

Patil said there was no pressure on him to switch sides and he hasn't held talks with anyone.

"I attended the MVA meeting (on Saturday) for organizing the INDIA conclave in Mumbai. I am part of the organizing committee, so it is evident why such speculations are coming," the senior NCP leader added.

Patil also said that his only aim is to expand the NCP's base.

ALSO READ | Maha dilemma on LoP post to Congress; NCP still largest Opposition bloc claims Speaker

Notably, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government last month.

Ajit took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and the eight MLAs as ministers.

Since then, political circles in Maharashtra are rife with speculations about growing restlessness among MLAs who are in the Sharad Pawar camp.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad also said that reports of Jayant Patil meeting Shah are wrong.

"I will be with Sharad Pawar till my last breath," he told reporters.

TAGS
Jayant Patil NCP Amit Shah Maharashtra politics
