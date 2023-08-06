Stuntman dies after facing health problem during fire act at event attended by MP CM 

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: A 45-year-old stuntman died after facing a health problem during a fire act, in which he was required to hold diesel in mouth, at an programme hosted by a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the organiser of the event said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, he said.

BJP leader Manik Chourasia said he had invited the stuntman and his team from Kanpur to perform stunts at the event that was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Naugaon, 23 km from the district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Singh.

Aditya Katiyar, an associate of the deceased, said a team of nine people, including Singh, was called from Kanpur by Chourasia for the event.

As part of the fire stunt, Kabir Singh had to keep some diesel in his mouth to later spit it out at a lighted torch to create a burst of flame. However, he soon began facing health problems and was taken to Naugaon hospital, he said.

The team was later informed that he died, Katiyar added.

Chourasia, who is the BJP's district working committee member, said that he had called this event management company from Kanpur for the show.

He said Kabir Singh had performed stunts at four events held in the past.

"Singh complained of pain in his chest and was immediately taken to the Naugaon hospital, where doctors said it was a case of consumption of flammable substance," Chourasia said.

The doctors then referred Singh to Chhatarpur, but he died before reaching a hospital there, he said.

Singh's post-mortem was conducted, after which his body is being taken to Kanpur, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Chanchlesh Markam said that no case has been registered so far in connection with the incident.

Dr Manoj Choudhary, who conducted the post-mortem procedure, said the exact reason of Singh's death will be known once the report comes out.

District Congress working president Anish Khan said that it was unfortunate that a man lost his life while performing a stunt to draw people for the chief minister's programme.

Action should be taken against those responsible for his death, he demanded.

