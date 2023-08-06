Home Nation

Two children killed after wall collapses in Uttarakhand's rain-hit Tehri district

Police and administration teams reached the spot, pulled the children out of the debris and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

SDRF officials during the rescue operations at the spot where a wall collapsed on two children and an adult in Maroda village, Aug 6, 2023. (Photo | Express)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two children were killed after a wall collapsed on them while they were asleep in Uttarakhand's rait-hit Tehri district on Saturday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the wall had collapsed in the aftermath of heavy rains at night. Police and administration teams reached the spot, pulled the children out of the debris and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased duo were identified as Praveen Das's 12-year-old daughter Kumari Sneha and 10-year-old son Ranveer. Praveen's father was also injured in the accident.

After reaching the spot, Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt told TNIE, "a house was damaged due to debris in Maroda Bridge, Sakalana Patti in a cloudburst incident due to heavy rains on Saturday night. The SDRF team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation and pulled out the two children trapped in the debris from under the broken wall behind Praveen Das's house."

"Both the children were immediately rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) Satya, where doctors declared them brought dead," DDMO Bhatt told this newspaper.

According to the disaster management authorities, incessant rains have also caused landslides in the border district of Pithoragarh. "Heavy landslides have occurred due to continuous rains on Selapani, Daranti Munsiyari Madkot Jauljibi motorway of Pithoragarh district."

Heavy rainfall since Saturday night triggered a massive landslide in Darkot Selapani, felling trees and causing infrastructure damage to electric lines in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp