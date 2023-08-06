Home Nation

Two die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning temple well in Haryana's Hisar

According to the police, Jaiveer entered the well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the toxic gas. Sunil then went inside but did not return either.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

HISAR: Two persons died allegedly of asphyxiation while cleaning an old well in Sisai Bolan village of Hisar district on Sunday, police said.

A third person, Anil, was rescued from the well, they said.

According to the police, Jaiveer (43) first went down the well on the premises of a temple to clean it.

After some time, as he complained of difficulty in breathing, Sunil (32) got in the well to save him, they said. Later, Anil also entered the well with the help of a rope.

Soon after the incident, police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the three out of the well. But by that time, Jaiveer and Sunil had died, a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are investigating if the two could have inhaled any toxic gas in the well which might have caused their death.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Manual scavenging asphyxiation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp