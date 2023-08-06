Two minor boys forced to drink urine, get chilli powder rubbed in anus over theft suspicion in UP's Siddharthnagar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

SIDDHARTHANAGAR: A Poultry shop owner and a group of people allegedly rubbed chilli powder in two boys' anus and forced them to drink urine, over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused tied the hands of the two boys -- Afzal and Vijay Sahni -- after accusing them of stealing Rs 2,000 from a chicken farm.

The accused also made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media, which went viral on Saturday and drew the attention of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Agarwal, who ordered action in the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said that six of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident.

ASP Siddharth said, “Taking cognizance of the videos and a case was lodged. Six people have been apprehended.”

According to Doomariyaganj CO Sujit Rai, based on the viral video, the poultry shop located at the Konkati crossing under the Pathra Bazar police station of the district was traced.

The CO said that a police team reached the location finding the perpetrator of the crime, as spotted in the video. Initially, the man, identified as Mohammed Saud, refuted the charges but later when he was confronted with the video as evidence, the accused conceded his crime.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mohammad Hussain, father of one of the minor boys, Afzal, a case was registered against eight named accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 377 (unnatural sex), 34 (common intention), 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful

confinement), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC besides charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Meanwhile, the two minors, aged 10 and 14 years, were shifted to the district hospital on Sunday from the CHC hospital after their health conditions deteriorated.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal went to the district hospital, where the boys are undergoing treatment.

He spoke with their family members and assured them of stringent action in the matter.

The lawmaker told reporters the incident left even "Taliban's cruelty" behind and instructed the SP to trace the other two accused who are still at large.

(With inputs from PTI)

