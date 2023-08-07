Home Nation

As many as 40 Uttarakhand students fall ill after taking iron-folic acid tablets

The tablets were provided by the state health department workers at Government Inter College Kochiar in Nainidanda block of the Kumaon region.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nearly 40 students of a school in Uttarakhand's Pauri fell ill after taking iron folic acid tablets.

Soon after consuming the IFA tablets, the students started complaining of abdominal pain and
headache. Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to the information received, "The children were taken to hospitals in Dhumakot and Nainidanda through ambulance. In which the condition of 10 children has deteriorated and they have been admitted, out of which the condition of three is worse."

"The school was provided iron folic acid medicine for children in the last week of April and first week of May through the National Health Mission (NHM) of the health department, since then the medicine was being given to the children once a week on Saturdays as per the instructions of the health department," said Afsar Hussain, The school Principal. 

 Nearly 140 students from classes 6 to 12 were given iron-folic acid tablets. Most children did not have any problem with the medicine but the health of 40 of them deteriorated.team was informed immediately

Block Education Officer Abhishek Shukla said, "As the health of the children deteriorated, a team of health department was called to the school and they were brought to primary health centre Dhumakot and community health centre Nainidanda through ambulance."  

Four children have been admitted to Dhumakot and six to Nainidanda Hospital, who are under constant medical supervision.

