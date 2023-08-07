Congress denies plan to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls with AAP in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi announced on Monday that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form an alliance in the state's forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress refused of forming any such alliances with the AAP in the state.

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi stated at a Press conference in Ahmedabad said, "The alliance of AAP and Congress, which has been named ‘INDIA’, is also applicable in Gujarat. AAP and the Congress will share seats in the upcoming Gujarat Lok Sabha elections. We can be certain that if we do a decent job with seat distribution, the BJP will not be able to win 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat this time.”

"The ‘INDIA’ alliance is a threat to the BJP. The BJP is aware that the INDIA alliance will defeat it in the elections of 2024. That is why everyone in the BJP, including the Prime Minister and every BJP worker, constantly disparages the INDIA alliance.” Gadhvi added.

When the media questioned Isudan Gadhvi about whether the coalition had been decided in Delhi or by him, Gadhvi replied, "I met Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, and seat sharing is currently being discussed."

On the one hand, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "At this time, we have not formally formed any kind of alliance with the AAP. The Congress High Command in Delhi will decide on this, but as of yet, we haven't heard anything indicating that a decision has been made in Gujarat.”

It should also be noted that after Shaktisinh Gohil became the president of the Gujarat Congress, many Aam Aadmi Party leaders left the party and joined the Congress in Shaktisinh's presence, while on July 31, more than ten people who left the Aam Aadmi Party for the Congress re-joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Not only that, but statistics show that the AAP is also to blame for the Congress's poor showing in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. An analysis of close races indicated that 31 seats where AAP votes pierced Congress strongholds were lost by margins less than the AAP candidate's vote total.

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi announced on Monday that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form an alliance in the state's forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress refused of forming any such alliances with the AAP in the state. Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi stated at a Press conference in Ahmedabad said, "The alliance of AAP and Congress, which has been named ‘INDIA’, is also applicable in Gujarat. AAP and the Congress will share seats in the upcoming Gujarat Lok Sabha elections. We can be certain that if we do a decent job with seat distribution, the BJP will not be able to win 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat this time.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The ‘INDIA’ alliance is a threat to the BJP. The BJP is aware that the INDIA alliance will defeat it in the elections of 2024. That is why everyone in the BJP, including the Prime Minister and every BJP worker, constantly disparages the INDIA alliance.” Gadhvi added. When the media questioned Isudan Gadhvi about whether the coalition had been decided in Delhi or by him, Gadhvi replied, "I met Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, and seat sharing is currently being discussed." On the one hand, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "At this time, we have not formally formed any kind of alliance with the AAP. The Congress High Command in Delhi will decide on this, but as of yet, we haven't heard anything indicating that a decision has been made in Gujarat.” It should also be noted that after Shaktisinh Gohil became the president of the Gujarat Congress, many Aam Aadmi Party leaders left the party and joined the Congress in Shaktisinh's presence, while on July 31, more than ten people who left the Aam Aadmi Party for the Congress re-joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Not only that, but statistics show that the AAP is also to blame for the Congress's poor showing in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. An analysis of close races indicated that 31 seats where AAP votes pierced Congress strongholds were lost by margins less than the AAP candidate's vote total.