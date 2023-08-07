Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha today; Congress, AAP issue whip to MPs

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha is expected to see a stormy session on Monday with Union home minister Amit Shah set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday after nearly four hours of debate amid an Opposition walkout. It is expected that the Treasury bench in the upper house will leave no stone unturned to have the bill passed, even by a voice vote.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Upper House, and the BJD and the YSRCP have also announced their support for the Bill. It is also likely to be backed by nominated members and some Independents in the 238-member strong House.

“The walkout by the 'INDIA' bloc cannot be ruled out but we will get the bill passed even by a voice vote. The bill is in the larger framework of the Constitution,” remarked a senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP, adding that the Opposition has reduced themselves only to opposing the bill by creating pandemonium.

ALSO READ | Not a single valid argument made by Shah in favour of Bill, says Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Congress and AAP have issued whips to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday.

Though the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have vowed to make all possible efforts to thwart the government’s move to pass the bill, which gives the Centre control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, has been at odds with the Centre over the bill. Twelve bills have been passed by Rajya Sabha in the current session so far, while nine bills have cleared both houses of Parliament.

In May, the Centre had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which effectively nullified a Supreme Court judgment that handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

