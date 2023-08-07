Home Nation

Europe calling for Maharashtra's ‘exhausted’ legislators amid rising political temperature

The logos of NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress and the BJP, used for representational purposes only. (Photos | Wikimediacommons)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Off to London and other Europan countries -- that’s the trip due for the elected representatives in the Maharashtra Assembly. They are said to be flaked out by the rising political temperature within the Mantralaya compound.

The 10-day tour by a group of 25 MLAs and MLCs drawn from all parties is meant as a study tour beginning August 19 and ending August 31.

“The number of MLAs/MLCs to be in the select group is as per the strength of a party in the Assembly. The BJP, therefore, will be able to send the highest eight MLA/MLCs while Shiv Sena and NCP, four each from both factions, while Congress has got a quota of six members. The rest are from smaller parties,” said officers working out the tour schedule.

“We have started the visa process,” said an officer. He said that some members requested to allow their spouses and children to accompany them.

“The permission has been granted, but the expenses of family members will be borne by representatives. We will do the facilitation work,” said the officer.

Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council and Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe said the tour is important in many aspects.

“We will able to study their laws and rules, particularly on gender equality. Violence against women is also a major issue. Developed countries are also facing the problem in a big way. We also want to check how they solve hurdles that come in the way of women’s safety. It will help us to make our laws more inclusive and effective,” said Gorhe.

“We’d also study the sustainable development model. We’ll see if the technology can be brought in Maharashtra,” Gorhe said.

An MLA said he is going abroad for the first time. “For me, it’s a major break from chaotic political situations. I am very excited to go with my family,” he said. Given a semblance of political stability in the state after Ajit Pawar’s entry into the BJP-led coalition, it appears this is the right time for the junket.

