Home Nation

Gurugram 'Peer Baba' mazar targeted by miscreants, prayer material burnt 

The caretaker of the shrine, visited by both Muslims and Hindus, said some prayer material was burnt in the fire before it was brought under control by local people.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel outside the mosque that was set ablaze in Gurugram in the wee hours, August 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image: Police personnel outside the mosque that was set ablaze in Gurugram in the wee hours, August 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A group of unidentified men allegedly started a fire in a mazar at a village in Gurugram in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The caretaker of the shrine, visited by both Muslims and Hindus, said some prayer material was burnt in the fire before it was brought under control by local people.

Police said they have detained three men in connection with the incident.

The incident took place when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were still in force in Gurugram in view of the communal clashes that began in the neighbouring Nuh district and spread to parts of the city and nearby areas last week.

The Gurugram district administration lifted Section 144 on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by Ghasite Ram, the caretaker who is a native of the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, it was all normal at the shrine in the Khandsa village when he left for home in the Feroze Gandhi Colony at 8:30 pm Sunday.

He said that around 1.30 am he received a phone call from somebody living near the shrine that a fire in the shrine has been started by some people.

In a complaint filed at the Sector 37 police station, Ram said the fire was brought under control with the help of people.

"But when I went there I saw offerings kept inside the mazar were burnt."

He said that according to what he could learn "a group of five-six young boys gathered there" and started the fire.

Ram said he has been working at the shrine for about seven years and has seen "people of all religions offering their respect there."

The small shrine located in the middle of a market also has pictures of Hindu deities on the inner walls along with the tomb of a "peer baba".

On the outer wall also, there are picture of a Hindu deity, and the Om and Swastik symbols.

In his complaint, Ram said the incident has hurt the sentiments of people and "can cause riots in society".

"Action should be taken against the perpetrators. " He told PTI on Monday morning, "This is a decades-old mazar of 'peer baba' and all villagers offer prayers here."

He suspected some "outsiders" were involved in starting the fire inside the shrine.

The FIR in the mazar arson case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC, police said.

A senior police officer said they are trying to identify the accused and arrest them.

Police also said a 'dhaba' (eatery) near Rathiwas village was set on fire on Saturday night, and an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station in the night itself.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police said it arrested on Sunday night 15 people accused of violence in Sohna and they were sent to judicial custody by a local court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mazar Arson
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp