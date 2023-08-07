Host of leaders from Azad’s DPAP and AAP set to join Congress today

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a shot in the arm for Congress, many prominent leaders from AAP and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are set to join the party in New Delhi on Monday.

Sources said Jammu-based leaders Taranjit Singh Tony (DDC member), Yashpal Kundal (former Minister), Namrta Sharma and many others, who have quit the AAP, will be formally joining the Congress in New Delhi on Monday.

They said many former Congress leaders, who had joined the DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad, would also be joining the Congress. Among those to join Congress, include Naresh Gupta (Ex-MLC), Haji Rashid (Ex MLA) and Sham Lal Bhagat (ex-MLC). According to sources, these leaders, along with their supporters would join Congress today at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikaarjun Kharge.

Senior J&K Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga, while confirming the joinings termed it a positive development. “It is encouraging for the Congress as people who wish to join the party feel it is the only secular one which can safeguard all sections of society and usher in an era of development in the country,” he said.

Monga also credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for boosting the Congress party and giving a new lease of energy to the party. Pertinent to mention here that Congress leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Balwan Singh and others, who had quit the grand old party and joined DPAP, have since then joined back the Congress.

