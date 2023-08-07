Home Nation

Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles

They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of "brutality during recent ag

Published: 07th August 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Meira Paibis block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members from rival Christian tribal Kuki community, in Manipur. (Photo | AP)

Members of Meira Paibis block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members from rival Christian tribal Kuki community, in Manipur. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, on Monday staged protests against Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley.

They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of "brutality during recent agitations".

Meira Paibi, which literally means 'women torch bearers', took the decision to conduct the stir during a convention held in Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.

In Hodam Leirak area in Imphal West district, dozens of women came out on the streets and blocked one lane of the Tiddim Road which leads to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

They also staged sit-in demonstrations in Kwakeithel, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East district.

Similar protests were also held in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

L Mema, a protester at Hodam Leirak, told reporters, "Our protest was necessitated by the continuous brutal crackdown by the Assam Rifles on the public, including women. Evidence has come to light that Assam Rifles is biased and is targeting the Meiteis instead of discharging their duties responsibly and sincerely."

Meanwhile, curfew in the Imphal East and West districts was relaxed from 5 am to noon on Monday.

Separate statements were issued by the office of the respective district magistrates in this regard.

"Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 am to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items," the notifications stated.

Curfew relaxation was shortened to 5 am to 10.30 am on Saturday after three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in their sleep and their bodies were later slashed with swords by militants in Bishnupur district.

The curfew relaxation period was from 5 am to 6 pm in the twin Imphal districts before the incident. There was no relaxation of curfew on Sunday.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meira Paibi Assam Rifles Meitei women
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp