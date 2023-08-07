Home Nation

Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes to set up district-level SITs to probe cases

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general told the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Published: 07th August 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

People take part in a protest march over Manipur issue, in Hubballi, Monday, Aug 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

People take part in a protest march over Manipur issue, in Hubballi, Monday, Aug 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh also appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to answer queries on the ethnic violence and steps taken by the administration so far, besides the segregation of cases for the purposes of effective investigation.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, submitted the report, sought by the apex court on August 1, on issues including the segregation of cases.

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general told the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

They said the state government proposed to set up SITs, headed by the superintendent of police, at the district level to probe sensitive cases, besides 11 cases which will be investigated by the CBI. The hearing is underway.

On August 1, the top court said there was a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur.

It had rapped the state police for a "tardy" and "lethargic" probe of incidents of ethnic violence, especially those targeting women, and had summoned the DGP to answer its queries on August 7.

The Centre had urged the bench that instead of the two FIRs related to a video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 out of 6,523 FIRs linked to violence against women and children may be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.

The bench is hearing around 10 petitions relating to violence seeking reliefs, including court-monitored probes, into cases besides measures for rehabilitation and other reliefs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Supreme Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp