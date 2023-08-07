Opposition parties must stop 'playing negative politics', says PM Modi; Kharge hits back

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Opposition accusing them of playing ‘negative politics’ and working against the interests of the country.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he said some political parties are hell-bent on opposing everything the Central government does.

He said the world has acknowledged India’s growth but a section of the Opposition is unable to see it as they are busy obstructing even the development works initiated by the government.

“They neither do anything for the country by themselves nor let anyone else do something for the benefit of the country. They are opposed to every good thing done by the present government,” he said.

Taking the example of the new Parliament building, he said these parties boycotted the inauguration of the symbol of democracy, which represents both, the government and the Opposition.

The government at the Centre is undeterred by such negative politics and will continue with its mission to develop the country, Modi said, adding: “We have taken the development of the country as a mission.” He claimed his government gives top priority to the development of the whole country, regardless of who is in power in which state.

Referring to the anniversary of the 'Quit India' movement in August, PM Modi also took aim at the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' by claiming the whole country is calling for "these evil forces to quit India."

"The historic 'Quit India' movement was started on August 9. Inspired by this today, the whole country is saying quit India for every evil. There is only one reverberation in all directions, and that is corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, and appeasement quit India."

In a dig at the Congress, he said: "In 70 years, they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but when we built one they did not even feel ashamed of criticising it publicly."

Speaking about the middle class, the PM also said their contribution to the nation is immense, pointing to the steady rise in the number of people filing income tax. This, according to him, is "a clear message that the scope of the middle class in the country is continuously increasing."

Kharge hits back at Modi

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit back at PM Modi over his 'Quit India' jibe at the opposition, saying it is "our victory" that those who did not remember the 'Quit India Movement' for 75 years are doing so now.

Hitting back at Modi, Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi, For the last 10 years, you have only done negative politics of divisiveness. You are now uttering bitter words for INDIA as well."

"You have not been able to control Manipur violence in the last three months. Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other, leading to a civil war-like situation. More than 150 people have been killed so far," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Opposition accusing them of playing ‘negative politics’ and working against the interests of the country. Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he said some political parties are hell-bent on opposing everything the Central government does. He said the world has acknowledged India’s growth but a section of the Opposition is unable to see it as they are busy obstructing even the development works initiated by the government. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They neither do anything for the country by themselves nor let anyone else do something for the benefit of the country. They are opposed to every good thing done by the present government,” he said. Taking the example of the new Parliament building, he said these parties boycotted the inauguration of the symbol of democracy, which represents both, the government and the Opposition. The government at the Centre is undeterred by such negative politics and will continue with its mission to develop the country, Modi said, adding: “We have taken the development of the country as a mission.” He claimed his government gives top priority to the development of the whole country, regardless of who is in power in which state. Referring to the anniversary of the 'Quit India' movement in August, PM Modi also took aim at the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' by claiming the whole country is calling for "these evil forces to quit India." "The historic 'Quit India' movement was started on August 9. Inspired by this today, the whole country is saying quit India for every evil. There is only one reverberation in all directions, and that is corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, and appeasement quit India." In a dig at the Congress, he said: "In 70 years, they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but when we built one they did not even feel ashamed of criticising it publicly." Speaking about the middle class, the PM also said their contribution to the nation is immense, pointing to the steady rise in the number of people filing income tax. This, according to him, is "a clear message that the scope of the middle class in the country is continuously increasing." Kharge hits back at Modi Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit back at PM Modi over his 'Quit India' jibe at the opposition, saying it is "our victory" that those who did not remember the 'Quit India Movement' for 75 years are doing so now. Hitting back at Modi, Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi, For the last 10 years, you have only done negative politics of divisiveness. You are now uttering bitter words for INDIA as well." "You have not been able to control Manipur violence in the last three months. Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other, leading to a civil war-like situation. More than 150 people have been killed so far," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi. (With additional inputs from PTI)