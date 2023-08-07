Patna Diary: Bihar Congress leaders push Rahul as Opposition’s PM pick

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Congress leaders push Rahul as Opposition’s PM pick

The speculation over Rahul Gandhi being chosen as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate has risen ever since RJD chief Lalu Prasad advised Congress scion to get married. On Sunday, Bihar Congress headquarters Sadaqat Ashram saw a large number of women party leaders demanding Rahul to be declared the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They contended Rahul has all qualities to become a PM. At the first Opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23, Lalu had suggested Rahul to get married and that he would be happy to be a ‘barati’.

Rhino Task Force at VTR, West Champaran soon

Bihar is set to constitute a ‘Rhino Task Force’ for suggesting measures to reintroduce terrestrial mammals in Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran district. At present there is only one Rhino in VTR and 14 Rhinos in Patna zoo. Additional principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden P K Gupta said that number of Rhinos will substantially increase in VTR in the days to come. VTR has selected one of the potential sites under the National Rhino Conservation strategy where Rhinos may be brought from other reserves in the country.

Celebration time for 3.5L contractual teachers

Government school teachers appointed on contract are overjoyed after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s assured them of a government employees status. A decision to concede long pending demand of over 3.5 lakh teachers working in primary, middle and higher secondary schools was taken at a meeting with leaders of grand alliance partners and teachers’ bodies chaired by Nitish. Leaders of the grand alliance said that Nitish listened to the demands of teachers patiently and asked officials to bring about certain changes in the rules to concede to the demands of teachers appointed since 2006 through Panchayati Raj Institutions.

