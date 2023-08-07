Political row erupts in Rajasthan as 17 new districts created ahead of state elections

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: It was a historic day for Rajasthan as seventeen new districts became functional on Monday. With a significant increase from 33 to 50 districts, the map of the state has undergone a major transformation in this election year. The move is set to impact over two crore people in the state, as their addresses have now been changed. To commemorate this milestone, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his ministers participated in a series of poojas and havan ceremonies. However, the opposition BJP claims that this is a gimmick aimed at improving the chances of Congress candidates in the upcoming elections.

The Gehlot government recently issued a notification for the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions. Consequently, the state now comprises 50 districts and 10 divisions, compared to the earlier 33 districts and seven divisions. Since Jaipur and Jodhpur districts already existed, only 17 new districts have been created. The newly formed districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Kekri, Jaipur Rural, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal-Tijara, Sanchore, Didwana-Kuchaman, Shahpura, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Salumber, Gangapur City and Digg.

Political experts view this move as an attempt by the Gehlot government to shift the political narrative in its favour during the election year. Several districts, such as Beawar, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Balotra, Didwana-Kuchaman and Phalodi, had long-standing demands for separate districts. By fulfilling these popular demands, the Gehlot government aims to create a favourable political atmosphere ahead of the elections. The newly created districts have also been assigned their headquarters. Both Jaipur Rural and Jaipur districts will have their headquarters in Jaipur, while Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural will maintain their headquarters in Jodhpur.

However, the inauguration of the new districts has intensified the political rivalry between the Congress and the BJP. CM Gehlot, during a digital unveiling of the inauguration plaques at Jaipur's Birla Auditorium, criticised Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. He expressed concern over the PM's remarks associating Rajasthan with violent incidents in Manipur and emphasised that the Prime Minister represents the entire country, not just a particular party or community. Gehlot said, “By the speeches and 'body language' of the PM, it seems as if he is the Prime Minister of a party and only Hindus, this is a very dangerous thing.” Gehlot said that Modi has been elected Prime Minister in a democracy and Congress has established democracy in the country and kept it alive.

On the other hand, the BJP has dismissed the move to create new districts as a futile exercise aimed at bolstering the chances of Congress candidates in the upcoming elections. They consider the poojas and havan ceremonies as mere political gimmicks to deceive the public. Attacking the Gehlot government, Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "The Congress government of Rajasthan has made districts without any preparation and budget. The state government has formed districts to please the MLAs, bypassing the public." Questioning the Rajasthan government, Rathore said, "How will the 4.25 lakh revenue cases currently going on in 33 districts be heard in 50 districts? The officers will get away with it. How will the 29 departments with maximum work for the general public handle the work in the new districts? The government has not given any outline for this."

Rathore also asked, "When Collectors and SPs for new districts have not been appointed, when basic administrative structure has not been set up in the new districts, who will get the elections done and how? How will the election process which has to be held in 3-4 months be completed?"

In addition, in the wake of the inauguration on Monday, protests have erupted in various areas, particularly during the inauguration of Shahpura district, carved out of Bhilwara. The police resorted to a lathi charge as the situation grew tense, resulting in injuries to 12 people. Many people are aggrieved over the removal of mines from the district.

Amidst the controversies, Ram Lubhaya, the Chairman of the New Districts Committee, has offered hope for resolution. He assured that the committee would listen to the pending demands from various districts and consider reasonable requests for the creation of new districts, which will be reported to the government.

