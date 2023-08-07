Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar; House revokes Congress MP Rajani Patil's suspension

The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue.

Published: 07th August 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid uproar as opposition parties demanded a discussion on Manipur violence while members from the treasury benches sought to raise matters related to the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Soon after the House revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil with a voice vote, BJP members rose to seek a discussion on the law and order situation in Rajasthan in view of atrocities reported against women in the state.

However, Congress and other opposition party members pressed for a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur. The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue.

Amid the ruckus, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government had agreed to a short-duration discussion on Manipur, but the opposition does not want to discuss it.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha during the Budget session for violating the rules of the House by videographing the proceedings and sharing them outside. She was suspended after the House passed a motion for suspension.

Amid the din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Manipur Manipur Violence Rajasthan Rajani Patil
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp