Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar; House revokes Congress MP Rajani Patil's suspension

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid uproar as opposition parties demanded a discussion on Manipur violence while members from the treasury benches sought to raise matters related to the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Soon after the House revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil with a voice vote, BJP members rose to seek a discussion on the law and order situation in Rajasthan in view of atrocities reported against women in the state.

However, Congress and other opposition party members pressed for a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur. The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue.

Amid the ruckus, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government had agreed to a short-duration discussion on Manipur, but the opposition does not want to discuss it.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha during the Budget session for violating the rules of the House by videographing the proceedings and sharing them outside. She was suspended after the House passed a motion for suspension.

Amid the din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

