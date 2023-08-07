Home Nation

UP: Woman allegedly kills self after in-laws refuse to let her visit parents' house

The police have registered a case of dowry murder against six persons including the deceased woman's husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father.

Published: 07th August 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

BALLIA: A 22-year-old woman, Nisha, allegedly killed herself with a saree on Sunday as she was allegedly not allowed to go to her parents' home by her in-laws. She was a resident of the Rajpur Nevri locality of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Rajiv Singh said that the police have registered a case of dowry murder against six persons including the Nisha's husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law, based on a complaint filed by Nisha's father Dhruv Prasad Verma. Nisha's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Nisha wanted to go to her parents' house after her husband, a navy man, had gone to join duty, but her in-laws allegedly did not allow an immediate visit and instead spoke of waiting for a 'muhurat' (auspicious time) to allow her to visit her parents.

Nisha had married Amit on December 2, 2022.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry UP crime Ballia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp