UP: Woman allegedly kills self after in-laws refuse to let her visit parents' house

By PTI

BALLIA: A 22-year-old woman, Nisha, allegedly killed herself with a saree on Sunday as she was allegedly not allowed to go to her parents' home by her in-laws. She was a resident of the Rajpur Nevri locality of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Rajiv Singh said that the police have registered a case of dowry murder against six persons including the Nisha's husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law, based on a complaint filed by Nisha's father Dhruv Prasad Verma. Nisha's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Nisha wanted to go to her parents' house after her husband, a navy man, had gone to join duty, but her in-laws allegedly did not allow an immediate visit and instead spoke of waiting for a 'muhurat' (auspicious time) to allow her to visit her parents.

Nisha had married Amit on December 2, 2022.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

