Want 'united' India where those who 'hide' corruption must quit: Sibal hits back at PM Modi

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Invokes Gandhi's 'Quit India' but RSS sided with the British!"

Published: 07th August 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A collage of PM Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, used for representational purposes only. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Quit India' jibe at the opposition, saying "We want a united India" where those who "protect and hide corruption must quit."

Sibal's remarks came a day after the prime minister, while addressing an event to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, accused the opposition of playing "negative politics" and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Invokes Gandhi's 'Quit India' but RSS sided with the British!"

"We want a 'United' India not a 'Split' India where those who 'protect' & 'hide' corruption must quit. Those who remain silent when India 'burns' must quit. Those who breed 'hatred' must quit," Sibal said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

After laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway stations via video conferencing, Modi on Sunday alleged that a section of the opposition is driven by the principle of neither working nor letting others work.

Referring to the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9, the prime minister said it was a historic day that created new energy in India's struggle for Independence. Today the whole country is saying 'Quit India' for every evil, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, he said.

