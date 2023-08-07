'We've the numbers': Manipur BJP after Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP in strife-torn Manipur is not perturbed that Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has withdrawn its support to the coalition government.

The government spokesperson and minister Sapam Ranjan on Monday said the government has absolute majority.

“The withdrawal of support to the government was purely the KPA’s prerogative. But I don’t think it will affect the government in any way since we have absolute numbers,” the minister said.

“They (KPA) demanded separate administration (for Kuki community). But our stand is that no separate administration would be given. Union home minister Amit Shah has said this a number of times,” he added.

The KPA, which has two MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly and was a part of NDA, was giving outside support to the government.

The BJP has 32 MLAs and it enjoys the support of National People’s Party (seven MLAs), JD-U (six MLAs), Naga People’s Front (five MLAs) and two independents.

There are eight other Kuki MLAs – seven from BJP and one independent – and pressure will now be high on them to follow suit.

In a letter e-mailed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday, the KPA wrote, “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

On Monday, KPA president Tongmang Haokip said after the 2022 elections, the party decided that as long as the government would work in the interests of Kukis, it would keep supporting BJP.

“The situation has now changed. The present government is anti-Kuki people. Even the Chief Minister himself openly denounced the Kukis as narco-terrorists, outsiders, foreigners, poppy cultivators, drug smugglers and what not,” Haokip said.

“This sort of allegation coming from the CM himself is an affront to the Kuki community. Under the circumstances, we felt we had no way other than to withdraw support,” he further stated.



