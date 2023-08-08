Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot takes jibe at PM, says he is a ‘bigger fakir’

Gehlot inaugurated 17 new districts of Rajasthan on Monday. With a significant increase from 33 to 50 districts, the Rajasthan map has undergone a major transformation.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday described himself as a “bigger fakir”. 

While inaugurating the new districts of Rajasthan, Gehlot attacked the PM on several issues and said: “The people of the state should trust me. Whatever I say, I say from my heart. Modi ji, I am a bigger fakir than you. You must have noted that Modi Ji does not repeat the dress he wears even once. Don’t know if the dress would be changed once or three times a day. I keep my dress the same, I am not a fakir?” Gehlot said.

“I have not bought a plot in my life. Haven’t bought a flat. I have not bought a single gram of gold. What fakir would he be bigger than me? PM Modi’s spectacles cost two and a half lakh rupees,” he said.
Gehlot inaugurated 17 new districts of Rajasthan on Monday. With a significant increase from 33 to 50 districts, the Rajasthan map has undergone a major transformation. However, the BJP claims that this is a pointless exercise to improve the chances of Congress candidates in the coming elections.

