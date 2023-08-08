Guwahati Diary: Assam witnesses steady rise in tiger population

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Assam witnesses steady rise in tiger population

There has been a constant rise in Assam’s tiger population. According to the latest government data released on International Tiger Day, Assam has 227 tigers. The state had 70 tigers in 2006. The figure rose to 143 in 2010. In 2014, the population of the animal further increased to 167. It was 190 in 2018 and 227 in 2022. Assam has four tiger reserves – Manas, Kaziranga, Orang and Nameri. The population has increased in Manas, Kaziranga, and Orang but dwindled from four to three in Nameri. A tiger rescued from Guwahati was released in Nameri last year but was killed by poachers.

Government nod to ex-NRC boss’ VRS application

Prateek Hajela is hanging up his boots. The Assam government has approved the IAS officer’s (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) VRS application but he will have to face two cases filed against him in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Hajela, who completed his three-year inter-cadre deputation in his home state of Madhya Pradesh, earlier served as NRC’s Assam coordinator. One of the cases against him was filed by Hitesh Dev Sarma who succeeded him in the NRC office. He alleged Hajela helped illegal Bangladeshi migrants get their names included in the NRC draft.

OIL joins elite league, gets Maharatna status

Oil India Limited (OIL) is ecstatic as the central government elevated the country’s national exploration and production major to the Maharatna category, 13 years after it earned Navaratna status. OIL joined the league of 12 other public sector undertakings. It posted a consolidated annual turnover of `41,039 crore and a net profit of `9,854 crore in the last fiscal. With a rich legacy of the first discovery of crude oil at Digboi in Assam in 1889, followed by post-independence discoveries at Naharkatiya and Moran in 1953 and 1956 respectively, OIL has been relentlessly engaged in fuelling India’s energy needs over the past many decades.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Assam witnesses steady rise in tiger population There has been a constant rise in Assam’s tiger population. According to the latest government data released on International Tiger Day, Assam has 227 tigers. The state had 70 tigers in 2006. The figure rose to 143 in 2010. In 2014, the population of the animal further increased to 167. It was 190 in 2018 and 227 in 2022. Assam has four tiger reserves – Manas, Kaziranga, Orang and Nameri. The population has increased in Manas, Kaziranga, and Orang but dwindled from four to three in Nameri. A tiger rescued from Guwahati was released in Nameri last year but was killed by poachers. Government nod to ex-NRC boss’ VRS application Prateek Hajela is hanging up his boots. The Assam government has approved the IAS officer’s (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) VRS application but he will have to face two cases filed against him in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Hajela, who completed his three-year inter-cadre deputation in his home state of Madhya Pradesh, earlier served as NRC’s Assam coordinator. One of the cases against him was filed by Hitesh Dev Sarma who succeeded him in the NRC office. He alleged Hajela helped illegal Bangladeshi migrants get their names included in the NRC draft. OIL joins elite league, gets Maharatna status Oil India Limited (OIL) is ecstatic as the central government elevated the country’s national exploration and production major to the Maharatna category, 13 years after it earned Navaratna status. OIL joined the league of 12 other public sector undertakings. It posted a consolidated annual turnover of `41,039 crore and a net profit of `9,854 crore in the last fiscal. With a rich legacy of the first discovery of crude oil at Digboi in Assam in 1889, followed by post-independence discoveries at Naharkatiya and Moran in 1953 and 1956 respectively, OIL has been relentlessly engaged in fuelling India’s energy needs over the past many decades. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); prasanta mazumdar Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com