Home Nation

Higher judiciary suffers from diversity-deficit: Parliamentary panel

It has said that the SC may invoke Article 130 of the Constitution for establishing its regional benches at four or five locations in the country. 

Published: 08th August 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bench , court , judiciary , judicial

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The higher judiciary suffers from a ‘diversity-deficit’ as the representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and minorities is far below the desired levels, according to a parliamentary committee report.

In recent years, there has been a declining trend in representation from all the marginalised sections of Indian society, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its report

“Our higher judiciary suffers from a ‘diversity deficit’. The representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and minorities in the higher judiciary is far below the desired levels and does not reflect the social diversity of the country,” said the panel, under the chairmanship of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, after deliberations on  ‘Judicial Processes and their Reforms.

Advocating for equal representation in the higher judiciary, the committee said that “adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen the trust, credibility, and acceptability of the judiciary among the citizens”. It has also been stated that the government has informed that the need for ensuring adequate representation has also been acknowledged by the SC collegium.

After studying all pros and cons, the Committee has shared its view that while making recommendations for appointments to the higher Judiciary, both the SC and the HC collegiums should be recommended an adequate number of women and candidates from marginalised sections of the society, including minorities. Another notable point in the report is that the demand for having regional benches is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

“The regional benches may also be seen as a solution to overflowing caseloads of the judiciary and to reduce the litigation cost of the common man”, the committee stated, adding that Delhi-centric SC causes a big hurdle for those from far-flung areas. It has said that the SC may invoke Article 130 of the Constitution for establishing its regional benches at four or five locations in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diversity Representation judiciary OBC recommendations sc ST collegiums
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp