India sees rise in cancer deaths in 2022, UP tops list followed by Maharashtra

After UP, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of cancer deaths.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of cancer deaths in India rose to over 8 lakh in 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh alone reported over 1 lakh deaths, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar.

In 2022, 14,61,427 cancer cases were registered, as compared to 14,26,447 in 2021. In 2020, the figure was 13,92,179. The state that reported the highest number of cancer cases was Uttar Pradesh in 2022. UP reported over 2 lakh cases, followed by Maharashtra at 1,21,717.

The other states that reported a high number of cancer cases were West Bengal (113581), Bihar (109274), and Tamil Nadu (93,536).

In 2022, 8,08,558 cancer deaths were recorded, while in 2021, the figure was 7,89,202. In 2020, it was 7,70,230.

After UP, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of cancer deaths.

The southern state recorded over 50,000 cancer deaths in 2022. It is followed by Karnataka (49,516), Madhya Pradesh (45,176), Rajasthan (41,167), Gujarat (40,346), Andhra Pradesh (40,307), and Kerala (32,271).

In a written reply, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Prof. S P Singh Baghel said, cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in health care facilities. “The treatment in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidized for the poor and needy.”

Treatment of cancers is also available under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available cancer drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the maximum retail price.

