LJP to contest from both Jamui and Hajipur LS constituencies, says Chirag Paswan

The Jamui MP said that the party had identified all those six seats on which it had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election and won all of them.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan said on Monday that his party would contest both from Hajipur and Jamui in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and disclosed that he wanted his mother to win the seat from Hajipur constituencies. 

Putting all speculations to rest — abandoning his claim on Hajipur seat and instead contesting the election from Jamui again — Chirag said that he wanted his mother Reena Paswan to contest the election from Hajipur. Chirag had earlier said that he had come to Jamui when he was younger and he would leave only when he is older.

He said, “I have been associated with Jamui for the last 8 or 9 years.  I have been connected to Hajipur since my childhood.  As a son, it became my duty to take care of the people of Hajipur after the death of my father. At the same time, I consider Jamui Lok Sabha as my ‘Karmabhoomi’.

“It is my responsibility to take care of the people of Jamui. They treat me as their son and brother.  That’s why it is my duty to take care of this place.  Political meaning should not be taken out of this statement of mine,” he asserted.

The Jamui MP said that the party had identified all those six seats on which it had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election and won all of them. He said that the party would decide on candidates later.
His uncle and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is presently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency and he is adamant about contesting the 2024 LS seat from the same seat. Paras claimed that his brother late Ram Vilas Paswan had asked him to contest the election from the Hajipur seat in the 2019 LS election.

TAGS
Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan 2024 Lok Sabha election Hajipur
Comments

