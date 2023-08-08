Home Nation

Lok Sabha briefly disrupted as Oppn protests tickers on Sansad TV 'highlighting govt works'

Published: 08th August 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was briefly disrupted on Tuesday during a discussion on the no-confidence motion following opposition members' loud protest against tickers running on Sansad TV that highlighted development works of the government during the live broadcast of the debate in the House.

Soon after BJP member Nishikant Dubey began speaking against the motion, several opposition members, including the Congress, TMC and the DMK, protested over the issue.

Some members of the treasury benches, including ministers, were seen taking a swipe at the Opposition for its inability to come to terms with the development ushered in by the government.

Speaker Om Birla sought to calm down opposition members, noting that a different system was in place to run the Sansad TV after it was created following the merger of the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV.

He later said he has given instructions, a suggestion that the tickers will stop running, and that happened in a couple of minutes.

Opposition members were seen saying that tickers should only refer to the current proceedings in the House.

A debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition against the government is on and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on August 10.

