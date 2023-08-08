Home Nation

Maharashtra: Tribal man verbally abused, beaten up by local BJP leader, three others in Palghar

Bharat Rajput and the other accused allegedly verbally abused the complainant used casteist slurs against him and beat him up. They also warned him of dire consequences, the official said.

Published: 08th August 2023 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: 'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 57-year-old tribal man was allegedly beaten up and verbally abused by a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three others in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The key accused in the case, Bharat Rajput is the newly appointed president of the BJP's Palghar district unit.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Navapada village and belonged to the Adivasi-Warli community.

On August 4, a local organisation called on the complainant, who is a farmer and social worker, inviting him to put forth issues relating to roads and water in the village, and he accompanied them, a police officer said.

The man later received a phone call from Rajput asking him to meet him at his office, and when he arrived at the premises, the BJP leader was allegedly furious at him for accompanying people from the other organisation, he said.

Rajput and the other accused verbally abused the complainant used casteist slurs against him and beat him up. They also warned him of dire consequences, the officer said.

The police on Monday registered an FIR against Bharat Rajput and three others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Rajput's brother Jagdish, one Vishal Nandalskar and Rajesh Thakur are the other accused named in the FIR, he said.

