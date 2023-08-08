Home Nation

Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

Some of the attackers wore masks covered and had sticks in their hands, Javed said in his complaint. Mohammad Javed, who runs the shop on rent, suffered minor injuries in the attack

Published: 08th August 2023

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A group of attackers allegedly pelted with stones a meat shop near CRPF Chowk, police here said on Tuesday. The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop.

Mohammad Javed, who runs the shop on rent, suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The police, however, have denied that the attack was linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

Javed said in his complaint that he was working inside the shop when he heard the sound of glass shattering.

After he was hurt by a stone, Javed's nephew rushed out to find 10-12 people attacking the shop.

Some of the attackers wore masks covered and had sticks in their hands, Javed said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 323 (causing hurt),147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station late on Monday, the police said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers will be arrested soon.

