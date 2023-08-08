Home Nation

NCP chief Pawar removes Kerala MLA Thomas K Thomas from top panel for 'serious indiscipline'

The action taken by the NCP against the legislator was initiated a day after he had given a complaint to the state police chief against the alleged threat to his life from some party members.

Published: 08th August 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Thomas K Thomas, Kuttanad MLA and NCP leader

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday removed senior party leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas from its working committee citing "serious indiscipline".

Thomas represents the Kuttanad constituency in the Kerala Assembly.

The NCP is a part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

"In view of the serious indiscipline being committed by you, openly defying the authority of the All India President and state President and making irresponsible allegations against Party members, and filing false complaints using your party position is discrediting the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front. I do hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said in a letter to Thomas.

The stern action taken by the NCP against the legislator was initiated a day after he had given a complaint to the state police chief against the alleged threat to his life from some members of his own party, a claim refuted by its state president P C Chacko who termed the allegation as "absurd".

Thomas on Monday had said he lodged a complaint with the state police chief that some members of his party have been planning to kill him in order to bring a by-election in the Kuttanad assembly constituency in Alappuzha represented by him.

