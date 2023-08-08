Home Nation

No holiday for government employees on Independence Day in J&K

The J&K government has barred its employees from skipping the office on August 15 except under exceptional circumstances.

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR:  In a first, the Lt Governor administration has asked the employees to attend their offices on Independence Day for a flag hoisting ceremony and warned of action against the employees who remain absent on the day.

“No government employee shall avail leave on Independence Day 2023 except under exceptional circumstances. All employees would invariably participate in the Independence Day celebrations,” an official document reads.

August 15 is a public holiday and all government offices, banks and educational institutions remain closed across the country. The J&K government has barred its employees from skipping the office on August 15 except under exceptional circumstances.

“As per the circular of government, all the staff is hereby directed to attend the office on August 15. Action warranted against rules shall be taken against those who stay away and remain absent,” reads a circular issued by one of the government departments for its employees. The main Independence Day function in J&K would be held at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar.

