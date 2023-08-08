Home Nation

Power corridor: Three Lakh hectares of forests diverted in 15 years

Data showed 61,318 hectares of forest land in Punjab, the maximum among all states and union territories, has been diverted since 2008-2009. 

Published: 08th August 2023

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

By Express News Service

Over three lakh hectares of forest land has been diverted for non-forestry use in India over the last 15 years under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told Lok Sabha on Monday. Data showed 61,318 hectares of forest land in Punjab, the maximum among all states and union territories, has been diverted since 2008-2009. 

Six states yet to ink PM Shri schools MoU: Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi have not signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the education ministry for the implementation of PM SHRI scheme, which provides for the setting up of more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools by strengthening the existing schools from amongst schools managed by central government, state, UTs and local bodies, Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi informed the House. 

Bill on mediation procedures passed 
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to provide a legal framework for mediation and reduce the burden on courts. Introducing the Mediation Bill, 2021, in the Lower House, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said it provides a “legal backbone” to mediation. The bill will also promote ease of doing business as many petty disputes would be cleared through this alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

J&K pharmacists to be recognised
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill allowing persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be recognised under the Pharmacy Act, thus doing away with the ambiguity over the two legislations.  On the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that this will increase opportunities for the youth of J&K.

