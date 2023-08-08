Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets back official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

The house committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted Gandhi his old bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, sources said.

Published: 08th August 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ( Photo | PTI )

By Online Desk

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the government bungalow in Delhi. The move comes a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. The Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in the 2019 "Modi surname" defamation case paving the way for him to return as an MP.

The house committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted Gandhi his old bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, a report quoting sources said.

Rahul Gandhi vacated the bunglow on April last and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Rahul then said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues.

After he was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March, 2023, following his conviction in a defamation case, Rahul was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22.

Rahul was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

He moved a sessions court against the magistrate's order but his plea was rejected.

The Supreme Court stayed his two-year prison sentence for defamation, paving the way for him to return as an MP and to run in next year’s general election.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the stay will operate until the Surat Sessions Court decides Gandhi’s appeal against the conviction. If the Sessions Court upholds the conviction and the maximum sentence that triggered the disqualification, Gandhi will have to move court again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Official bungalow
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp