Rahul Gandhi gets back official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

By Online Desk

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the government bungalow in Delhi. The move comes a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. The Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in the 2019 "Modi surname" defamation case paving the way for him to return as an MP.

The house committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted Gandhi his old bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, a report quoting sources said.

Rahul Gandhi vacated the bunglow on April last and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Rahul then said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues.

After he was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March, 2023, following his conviction in a defamation case, Rahul was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22.

Rahul was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

He moved a sessions court against the magistrate's order but his plea was rejected.

The Supreme Court stayed his two-year prison sentence for defamation, paving the way for him to return as an MP and to run in next year’s general election.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the stay will operate until the Surat Sessions Court decides Gandhi’s appeal against the conviction. If the Sessions Court upholds the conviction and the maximum sentence that triggered the disqualification, Gandhi will have to move court again.

