Relief to BJP MP as Uttar Pradesh court stays conviction

Published: 08th August 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria was saved from disqualification from Lok Saha as the Agra session court stayed his conviction in a 12 -year-old case of assault on an official of Torrent Power Limited in 2011.

Katheria hailed the sessions court’s order saying that justice had been done to him. The former Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development was facing disqualification from the Lok Sabha after Special Magistrate MP/MLA Court had held Katheria guilty of the assault and rioting charges and sentenced him to two years in jail.

Kateria had moved Sessions court seeking a stay on his conviction and jail term. His plea was accepted by the sessions court and it posted the matter for the next hearing on September 11. The ruling party’s sitting MP from Etawah was booked for thrashing the staff of Torrent Power in Agra in 2011 when BSP was in power. 

Recounting the incident on November 16, 2011, Katheria on said, “It was a matter related to an SC woman, who irons clothes. She had complained to me about getting excessive electricity bills from Torrent.”

