RS adjourned amid uproar over US media report on Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the matter of a US media report alleging that web portal "NewsClick" received Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India.

Published: 08th August 2023 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Members participate in the debate in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time in the pre-lunch period amid uproar in the House over a media report on Chinese funding to a news portal to spread propaganda against India.

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the issue and questioned Congress for its alleged links with the portal.

He raised the matter of a US media report alleging that web portal "NewsClick" received Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India.

Trivedi asked Congress about its alleged links with the portal, saying the party supported it when ED conducted raids on it.

Amid the din created by opposition members over the charge, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house till 12.45 pm.

Trivedi said there are certain things which have come in The New York Times about propaganda spread against India.

An American has said that the Communist Party of China has tried to use propaganda against India through foreign funding in Newsclick, he said.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, "kya hai ye ajeeb rishta" and alleged that they are indulging in a conspiracy against India and there should be a discussion on this.

"They do funding against India and indulge in propaganda in the House. What is this relation with Rahul Gandhi? The country must know what this relationship is and he should tell whether he stands with China or India," Goyal said.

Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session after he disobeyed Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while trying to seek a discussion on the Manipur issue.

