Sharad Pawar tells partymen he isn't cozying up to BJP: Reports

NCP's Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap led a delegation that met Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Tuesday.

Published: 08th August 2023 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 05:43 PM

Sharad Pawar

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)

By Online Desk

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar chose to lay to rest rumours by assuring party workers that he will not join BJP.

Prashant Jagtap has been quoted as saying in a report that Pawar asked them to continue with the party works without apprehension as he will not join hands with the BJP. Pawar also asked the leaders to strengthen the party for the upcoming elections.

The confusion among the cadre and senior Pawar’s claim comes in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar approaching the Election Commission of India to stake claim over the NCP and its symbol. According to reports, Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, which is part of the NDA government in Maharashtra, has the support of more MLAs.

Meanwhile, amid rumours, Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil had denied meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune on August 6.

Moreover, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune last week, at that time, Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were on the same stage at the Lokmanya Tilak award ceremony. On  that, the opposition is targeting Sharad Pawar. Attempts are being made to question their role.

