Three-storey hotel collapses in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, no casualties

The IMD has issued alerts for different districts in the state.

Three-storey hotel collapses in Rudraprayag. (Photo | ENS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A three-storey hotel collapsed amid heavy rains in Rudraprayag on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported as hotel residents were evacuated before the collapse.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said, "The three-storey hotel collapsed due to a landslide near Rampur on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road. After the accident on Tuesday morning, the administration team reached the spot and the debris is being removed".

Traffic was completely disrupted due to the collapse of the hotel. The debris is being removed.

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath highway was closed due to incessant heavy rains, leaving travellers and pilgrims stranded at multiple locations.

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, triggering landslides, claiming lives in rain-related incidents.

