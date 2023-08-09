Home Nation

After MP status, Rahul gets back official bungalow

 The Lok Sabha House Committee re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, a day after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. 

Published: 09th August 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha House Committee re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, a day after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. “The whole country is my home,” Gandhi quipped when asked about his reaction to being re-allotted the bungalow, which has been his home for nearly two decades.

Gandhi vacated the official residence on April 22 after the LS housing committee, which deals with matters related to the housing of members of the Lower House,  served a notice asking him to vacate. Ever since, he has been staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence. 

“I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth,” he had said after vacating the house. On Monday, the Lok Sabha secretariat restored Gandhi’s status as an MP, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case. 

He was disqualified as a member of Parliament on March 23 after a Gujarat Court sentenced him to two years. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday that Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on August 12-13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha House Committee Tughlaq Lane Bungalow Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp