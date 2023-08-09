After MP status, Rahul gets back official bungalow

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha House Committee re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, a day after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. “The whole country is my home,” Gandhi quipped when asked about his reaction to being re-allotted the bungalow, which has been his home for nearly two decades.

Gandhi vacated the official residence on April 22 after the LS housing committee, which deals with matters related to the housing of members of the Lower House, served a notice asking him to vacate. Ever since, he has been staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence.

“I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth,” he had said after vacating the house. On Monday, the Lok Sabha secretariat restored Gandhi’s status as an MP, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

He was disqualified as a member of Parliament on March 23 after a Gujarat Court sentenced him to two years. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday that Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on August 12-13.

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha House Committee re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, a day after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. “The whole country is my home,” Gandhi quipped when asked about his reaction to being re-allotted the bungalow, which has been his home for nearly two decades. Gandhi vacated the official residence on April 22 after the LS housing committee, which deals with matters related to the housing of members of the Lower House, served a notice asking him to vacate. Ever since, he has been staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence. “I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth,” he had said after vacating the house. On Monday, the Lok Sabha secretariat restored Gandhi’s status as an MP, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was disqualified as a member of Parliament on March 23 after a Gujarat Court sentenced him to two years. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday that Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on August 12-13.